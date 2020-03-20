Augmenting Demand for M2m Wireless Services to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth.

Machine to machine (M2M) wireless communication has helped the computer networks to expand beyond one-to-one system communication. M2M wireless communication allows different machines/ computers to be networked together for free and easy communication. Advanced M2M services offer communication of number of computers with other devices.

This includes communication such as telephonic calls, emails and access to data stored on a common server. M2M wireless services provide primary as well as backup network for different organizations such as retail stores, offices and others. Machine to machine is also referred to as telemetry that allows communication between different machines and people in an organization. These services are typically used in areas with no fixed infrastructure for wired communication such as fiber and asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL). M2M wireless services provide uninterrupted communication between different machines. This may also include connection between a main office and its branch offices. Advanced M2M services are designed to connect with the third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks to ensure high speed and reliable communication. This enables organizations to continuously track and manage their machines/infrastructure in real time.

Robust communication network for interoperability between machines as well as people is the key factor for efficient functioning of an organization. M2M wireless service offers high speed and secure communication for connecting machines thereby supporting communication between people within an organization. This helps organizations for efficient functioning and increases their productivity. Computers of an organization are typically connected using internet protocol (IP) network as it provides easy communication between two machines. M2M wireless systems based on IP networks provide services such as instant messaging, data transfer, voice calls and others. With growing adoption of IP based networks, M2M wireless services are expected to witness high demand in near future. In addition, M2M wireless services are less costly and require low maintenance as compared to wired communication networks. These networks can be installed over the existing infrastructure easily without any additional cost. M2M wireless systems have low power requirement as compared to the conventional wired M2M networks. This is another advantage boosting the adoption of M2M wireless services in different organizations.

The machine to machine (M2M) wireless services market is segmented on the basis of communication technology, end-use industries and geographic regions. The communication technology segment is further classified into different types such as cellular networks, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), wireless wide area networks (WAN), IP access and others. Further, the M2M wireless services market is segmented based on the end-use industries as logistics and transport, retail stores, medical sector, manufacturing industries, government and utilities, surveillance and security, weather and environmental organizations and others. On the basis of geographic regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for M2M wireless services in near term. This is attributed to the growing demand for automation in processes from various industries including manufacturing and utilities.

Some of the leading companies in machine to machine (M2M) wireless services market are Vodafone Group plc, AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Sprint Nextel Corporation, T-Mobile International AG, Telefonica S.A., Telenor Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., KPN N.V. and others.

