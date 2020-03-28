Augmented Reality Software And Services Industry Key Vendors, Trends, Forecast Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Augmented Reality Software And Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The augmented reality (AR) software and services market consists of sales of augmented reality software and services. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user’s real time environment.

Privacy and security concerns pose significant challenges to the augmented reality (AR) software and services industry. Lack of specific regulation that defining the limitations of augmented reality environment poses serious threat to privacy in the AR environment. AR portals depend on web browsers that can expose the data used by AR software and services and can be attacked by third party easily. Privacy and security of personal information are very crucial and can have very serious implications if not protected.

Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Segmentation

By Software Function:

1. Remote Collaboration

2. Workflow Optimization

3. Visualization

4. Documentation

5. 3D Modelling

6. Navigation

7. Others

By Vertical:

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Medical

3. Commercial

4. Oil & Gas

5. Mining

6. Telecom

7. IT/Data Centers

8. Enterprise

9. Consumer

10. Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2518&type=smp

The combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR has immense opportunities. AI is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. AI enables capabilities like real-world object tagging, enabling an AR system to predict the appropriate interface for a person in a given virtual environment, and enhances AR to create a multidimensional and responsive virtual experience that can bring in new levels of insight and creativity.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Augmented Reality Software And Services Market

Chapter 27. Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2518

Some of the major key players involved in the Augmented Reality Software And Services market are

Wikitude GmbH

Daqri

Zugara

Upskill

Aurasma

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/