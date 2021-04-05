Augmented Reality Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Seiko Epson Corporation, Vuzix Corporation

Global Augmented Reality Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Augmented Reality including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Augmented Reality investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Augmented Reality market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Seiko Epson Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Realwear Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Daqri LLC, Meta Company, Optinvent S.A., Atheer Inc., Blippar.com Limited, Vuforia (PTC Inc.), Leap Motion Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report:

Augmented reality is the future of mobile devices. It will allow consumers to experience a new dimension, based on user preferences. About 22.8 million AR glasses are expected to be shipped by 2020. The user base for AR technologies is also expected to grow beyond 1 billion by 2020.

Key Market Trends:

Most of the companies, like Daqri, Meta, ODG, Vuzix, Optivent, etc., made AR headsets with a focus on enterprise applications for their devices. However, social media giant, Snapchat, which introduced AR to mobile phones through its social media platform, also launched its first version of AR glasses, V1, in 2016. The company was only able to sell about 150,000 pairs and registered a USD 40 million write-off on the hardware business, after ordering 800,00 pairs from a Chinese supplier.

AR devices available currently in the market have controlling systems embedded in the head-mounted devices or as a separate accessory. However, notable developments in the AR glasses, like gesture-controlled and voice assistant-controlled AR devices were launched in 2017.

Lucyd was created by an IP investment firm, Tekcapital, which is developing ergonomic AR glasses based on 13 disruptive AR patents. The Lucyd Lens smart glasses are built on an in-house decentralized blockchain called Lucyd Lab AR, which is powered by the LCD token, which organically drives content creation. Through this design, the company aims to use community-driven content development to create the AR-driven blockchain with mass appeal. The company plans to introduce the blockchain-based AR smart glasses named Lucyd Lens in Q1 2019.

Going forward, such innovations in hardware, in terms of ergonomics, i.e., reduced size and weight, and making headsets look more like traditional eyewear, are likely to increase the acceptance of AR devices by consumers, in addition to the enterprise users.

