Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2019 Size, Global Players, Demand, Market Dynamics, Future Trends, Share and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

1 WORLDVIZ

2 General Electric Company

3 EON Reality Inc.

4 LAYAR

5 Hologic, Inc.

6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

8 CAE HEALTHCARE

9 Intuitive Surgical

10 TheraSim Inc.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is the new way patients are diagnosed and treated. Remote surgery, hands on training, virtual medical learning, etc. are common applications of these two technologies in healthcare sector. Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone whereas, Virtual reality (VR) indicates a complete involvement experience that shuts out the physical world.

The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geography. The device type segment includes, AR healthcare devices, VR healthcare devices. Based on application, the market is segmented as, patient care management, fitness management, surgery, medical training and education, others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, research organizations, research and diagnostics laboratories, hospitals, clinics and surgical centers, government institutions, others.

