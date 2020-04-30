Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market Analysis By Top Players – Facebook, Sony, Samsung Electronics, HTC

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real-life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality first-hand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.

Geographically, North America dominated the augmented & virtual reality handheld device market driven by higher penetration of AR & VR technology in amongst its tech-savvy residents, higher spending on such technologies.

According to the report, the global augmented and virtual reality handheld device market was valued at around USD 26.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 814.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 63.01% between 2019 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Sony, Samsung Electronics, HTC, PTC, Magic Leap, Osterhout Design Group, Daqri, Blippar, and Upskill.

The Asia Pacific’s gaming market accounted for more than USD 71.4 billion in 2018. China is projected to hold the maximum share of this regional market, owing to the remarkable presence of the gaming industry. In 2018, more than 28% of the global consumers of the gaming industry were from China.

Brazil and Argentina are expected to hold prominent shares of this regional market, owing to the flourishing manufacturing industry. Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil are predicted to deliver 80% of the region’s manufacturing output.

In the Middle East and Africa, the rising penetration of connected devices and smartphones is projected to significantly fuel the augmented and virtual reality market in the years ahead. By the end of 2019, nearly 173.8 million people are likely to use smartphones in the Middle Eastern and African region.

This report segments the global Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market on the basis of Types are :

AR Technology

VR Technology

On The basis Of application, the Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market are Segmented into :

Gaming

Medical

Regions covered By Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device industry.

