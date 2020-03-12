Audio Communication Monitoring Market is Gaining Momentum, Growing at a CAGR 22% and Reach USD 6 billion by 2025

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Audio Communication Monitoring Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global audio communication monitoring market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 22% in 2018-2025.

Increasing cyber-crimes, system hacking and risk in telemarketing frauds are the primary factors contributing the growth of audio communication monitoring market globally. Furthermore, rising demand for technological solutions in communication field is the primary factor driving the global audio communication monitoring market. Moreover, audio communication monitoring systems help security agencies to observe and monitor criminal and terrorists activities over the communication media, thus propelling the growth for audio communication monitoring market. However, high initial installation cost may restrain the growth of audio communication monitoring market.

Audio communication monitoring market is segmented on the basis of solution, application, and end user. On the basis of solution, the global audio communication monitoring market is bifurcated into call recording, metering & monitoring, quality analysis, audio loudness, and others. Application wise the global audio communication monitoring market is divided into broadcast monitoring, sales and internal communication monitoring, law enforcement agencies, enterprise employee monitoring, and others. Various end users analyzed in the global audio communication monitoring market report are BFSI, telecommunication & IT, media & entertainment, government, healthcare, and others. The audio communication monitoring market has analyzed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Behavox Ltd., Intelligent Voice Ltd., Nexidia, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Nectar Services Corporation, Cisco Systems, Ltd., Fonetic Solutions, and NICE Systems Ltd.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of audio communication monitoring market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of audio communication monitoring market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of audio communication monitoring market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the audio communication monitoring market space.

