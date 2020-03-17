Audio Communication Monitoring Market 2019 Revenue Gross, Demand, End-Users, Key Players, Top Competition, Growth & Forecast Insights till 2026

The global Audio Communication Monitoring market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Audio Communication Monitoring market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Audio Communication Monitoring market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Audio Communication Monitoring across various industries.

On the basis of application, enterprise employee monitoring segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period, and hold a market share of 37.9% in 2028. Audio communication monitoring market in Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market owing to the increasing number of operating BPOs in the region, and increasing risk and compliance management across verticals in the region.

Some popular vendors contributing towards audio communication monitoring are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., Nexidia Inc., Nuance Communication, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Intelligent Voice, Nectar Services Corporation, Fonetic, and Ameyo.

In 2015, Intelligent Voice partnered with Castel to deliver speech analytic capabilities to contact centers by using Intelligent Voice’s GPU-powered software that takes over 240000 monitored calls each day on premise.

In 2018, Nectar Services partnered with Plantronics to build an Ear-to-Ear (e2e) solution that allows enterprises and carriers to track call quality across core networks, the internet/intranet and to agents answering phones.

