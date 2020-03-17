Audience Analytics Market Analysis to 2027- Adobe Systems, IBM, Google, SAS, Oracle Corporation, Netbase Solutions, CXENSE, Akamai technologies, Unifi Software, ComScore

The market for audience analytics is gaining traction worldwide owing to rising number of social media users, increasing use of the digital platform, the high focus of companies on customer experience, as well as increasing need to effectively compete in the market. Furthermore, the adoption of audience analytics by SMEs is another factor driving the market growth.

The market for audience analytics is highly competitive with established companies operating in the market. However, factors such as high cost required for initial deployment and complex analytical workflows may act as a restraint to the market growth.

Key Players- Adobe Systems Incorporated, IBM CORP., GOOGLE LLC, SAS, Oracle Corporation, Netbase Solutions, INC., CXENSE, Akamai technologies, Inc., Unifi Software, and ComScore among others.