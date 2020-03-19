Atmospheric Water Generator Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Products, Industry End User, Segmentation, Growth Trends and Geography

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Atmospheric Water Generator market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By 2025, the global atmospheric water generator market size is estimated to reach USD 13.81 billion with demand exceeding 400 thousand units. The growth of large scale industries such as paper, oil & gas, and steel industries is expected to drive the global atmospheric water generator market over the projected period. According to The International Monetary Fund, in 2017, global economic growth was more than 3%, which in turn is expected to create more demand for oil & gas in the future. Increasing need to remove oil contaminants from water to make it usable in commercial and industrial applications is expected to increase the global atmospheric water generators market size over the coming years.

Commercial use accounted for more than 15% of the global atmospheric water generator market share in 2017. Increasing adoption in armed forces and commercial buildings is expected to drive atmospheric water generator (AWG) market growth in the developing economies. Commercial AWG producing up to 10,000 gallons of water are utilized in army base camps. As a result, armed forces personnel can have access to clean drinking water in areas with low freshwater reserves. Furthermore, commercial buildings including theatres and hotels install these units in order to counter water scarcity issues.

The Middle East & Africa atmospheric water generator (AWG) market accounted for more than 15% of overall market share in 2017. Over the past few years, a large number of AWG installations in water deficit countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, and other West African countries is expected to increase market reach over the coming years. Moreover, the growing oil & gas industry in this region is expected to augment the global atmospheric water generator market growth over the next few years.

Middle East & Africa accounted for more than 60% of the world oil reserves in 2017. Moreover, growing exploration and development of new oil reserves is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for AWG market over the coming years.

Eurosport Active World Corporation Technologies, Watair Inc., Ecoloblue, Inc., Island Sky Corporation, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd., Dew Point Manufacturing, Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd., Water-Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International, Inc., Saisons Technocom Pvt. Ltd., Planets Water, Air2Water LLC, Konia, and Ambient Water are some key players operating in the global atmospheric water generator.

Manufacturers operating in this industry are collaborating with water & wastewater treatment product manufacturers to strengthen their distribution network. For instance, in May 2018, Water Technologies International, Inc., engaged in production, design, and marketing of atmospheric water generators, announced agreement with OriginClear, Inc., specialized in design and manufacturing wastewater treatment products for feed industries, and oil & gas industries. This agreement will regain Water Technologies International’s control of their water sources.

Key segments of the global atmospheric water generator market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Units) (USD Million)

Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Units) (USD Million)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Units) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

Asia-Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

