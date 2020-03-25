ATM Market 2020 Illuminated by New Report – CMS Info Systems Limited, Diebold Nicdorf, Incorporated

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “ATM Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global ATM market is expected to reach US$ 44.18 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

An ATM (Automated Teller Machine) simplifies the banking transaction processes for individuals removing the need for a teller or branch representative for guiding through banking processes. An ATM functions as an electronic banking outlet managing money and performing some of the major banking tasks such as cash withdrawal and deposit, and fund transfer to other accounts. The popularity of the ATMs in the developed, as well as developing countries of the world, has ensured consistent technological advancements and additional feature-based integrations on the machines. This has led to broadening horizons of services provided by various banks and private institutions through the installation of ATM.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000664/

Top Key Players:-CMS Info Systems Limited, Diebold Nicdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Workdwide, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co., Ltd., HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., NCR Corporation, and Triton Systems

Increasing demand for security standards, secure transactions, automated wireless devices, and others are significantly driving the global ATM market. With the increasing ATM channels, ATM solution providers are playing a pivotal role in the financial institution’s reinvention strategy. With the new technologies, the financial institution is incorporating advanced technology features, which result in enhanced security transactions, an increase in ATM adoption, and provide enhanced customer experiences. Compliances and regulatory bodies are playing a key role in the ATM industry.

The report segments the Global ATM market as follows:

Global ATM Market – By Deployment

Brown Label ATM

White Label ATM

Bank Owned ATM

Global ATM Market – By Type

Cash Deposit

Cash Dispenser

Smart ATM

Others

The ATM market is categorized based on deployment, type, and geography. The deployment segment is segmented on basis of Brown Label ATM, White Label ATM, and Bank Owned ATM. The Bank Owned ATM is further bifurcated into on-site and off-site. The type segment in ATM market is broken down as cash deposit, cash dispenser, smart ATM, and others. Geographically, the ATM market is classified based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America.

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000664/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/