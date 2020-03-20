Atherectomy Devices Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, STRAUB MEDICAL AG, Biomerics, Ra Medical Systems,

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Atherectomy Devices Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Atherectomy Devices business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

As per study key players of this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, STRAUB MEDICAL AG, Biomerics, Ra Medical Systems, VOLCANO CORPORATION., Avinger, Abbott, Cardinal Health., Eximo Medical Ltd, Terumo Europe NV, among others.

Global atherectomy devices market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.27% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing R&D activity in field of atherectomy and rising healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Atherectomy Devices Market

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive endovascular surgical process which is used to remove the atherosclerosis from blood vessels within the body. This is a substitute of angioplasty which is used for the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease. The concept of atherectomy is based on obtaining significant lumen by clearing plaque and calcified lesions from the artery which helps in restoring the blood flow of arteries. They are widely used in application such as cardiovascular, neurovascular and peripheral vascular.

Market Drivers

Favorable scenario for medical refund will also enhance the market

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing product development will drive the market growth

Growing prevalence of targeted disease will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Increasing usage of drug-coated balloons in atherectomy procedures will also drive the growth

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Dearth of level 1 evidence for atherectomy will also hamper the growth of this market

Limited awareness among population regarding the disease diagnose will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Atherectomy Devices Market

By Product

Directional Atherectomy Systems

Orbital Atherectomy Systems

Photo-Ablative (Laser) Atherectomy Systems

Rotational Atherectomy Systems

Support Devices

By Application

Peripheral Vascular Applications

Cardiovascular Applications

Neurovascular Applications

By End-User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

