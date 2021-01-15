At rowdy debate, Democratic rivals warn Sanders nomination would be ‘catastrophe’

Democratic presidential candidate releases wilt attacks against Bernie Sanders in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, attacking the ambitious economic agenda and warning his candidacy would be a “disaster” that would cost Democrats control the White House and Congress.

In the debates that featured candidates repeatedly shouting over each other and ignored their deadline, opponents Sanders’ united in attacking the socialist democratic self acclaimed as a risky choice for President of the Republic of Donald Trump’s face in November.

“Bernie would lose Donald Trump and Donald Trump and the House of Representatives and the Senate and some statehouses all will go red,” said the former billionaire New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, adding that it would be “disastrous.”

Pete Buttigieg, a moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, criticizing Sanders for shift estimate on the cost of his proposal as government-run health and warned that the cutting edge will bring chaos.

“I can tell you exactly how it all adds up. It adds up to four years longer than Donald Trump, “said Buttigieg.

“If you think the last four years have been chaotic, divisive, poisonous, tiring, imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders than Donald Trump.”

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, has taken command of the Democratic race after a resounding victory last week in Nevada, and the debate is the last chance for opponents to try to stop the momentum before 14 super important South Carolina primary Saturday and contests next week Tuesday.

Under the incoming fire, Sanders mostly held his ground. He defends health as a human right and said the economy and social justice agenda, including its Medicare for All plan that would replace private health insurance with government-run program, supported by the American people.

“If you want to beat Trump, what you will need is a grassroots movement of unprecedented blacks and white and Latino, Native American and Asian stand up and fight for justice. Which is what the movement is about, “said Sanders.

Underscoring the high stakes debate Tuesday, even Elizabeth Warren, a senator from Massachusetts and progressive allies Sanders, taking a swing at his old friend.

“I thought I would make a better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that get enacted progressive agenda would be very difficult, “said Warren, who tried to revive the struggling campaign after poor performances in the first three nomination contests. “I dug in, I did the job, and then a team of Bernie destroyed me.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is trying to be a moderate alternative to Sanders but has so far failed to make an impact, not words Sanders or Warren have demonstrated leadership in the Senate to achieve a lot.

“That’s important if you really get something,” he said.