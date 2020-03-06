At 5.5% CAGR, SAP Application Services Market is Booming Emerging Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Landscape Analysis 2019-2025

SAP is also rapidly expanding its presence in the Internet of Things (IoT) space with new products and partnerships. This is a multi-billion dollar market which could help drive the next phase of S SAP Application Services growth. Consequently, we estimate Cloud Services revenues to grow by 12% annually going forward. The recent addition of multiple Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system highlights SAPs renewed focus on bolstering its foothold in the IoT domain, which could drive the application services market in the future.

In 2018, the global SAP Application Services market size was 28950 million US$ and it is expected to reach 43030 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide SAP Application Services Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of SAP Application Services include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the SAP Application Services Market

– SAP

– NTT Data

– Infosys

– Atos

– Deloitte

– Accenture

– Capgemini

– Wipro

– Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

– IBM

– Fujitsu

– PwC

– Cognizant

– CGI

– DXC Technology

– EPAM

SAP Application Services Breakdown Data by Type

– Management Services

– Implementation and Upgrades

– Post-Implementation Services

– SAP Hosting

Management sevices take 20.7% market share in 2018.

Implemetation and upgrades obtain 56.5 percent market share in 2018,and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

In 2018, post-implementation services’s market share is 13.3%.

The market share of SAP hosting is 9.5 percent in 2018.

SAP Application Services Breakdown Data by Application

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Retail & CPG

– Telecom & IT

– Life Sciences & Healthcare

– Others

BFSI takes 33% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

Manufacturing obtains 14.4 percent market share in 2018.

The market share of retail and CPG is 14.8% in 2018.

In 2018, telecom and IT hold 13.6 percent market share.

Life science and healthcare only have 9.8% market share in 2018, and it won’t show great change in the coming years.

Others own 14.4% market share in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– China

– European Union

– Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

This report presents the worldwide SAP Application Services Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of SAP Application Services Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The SAP Application Services Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-SAP Application Services Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global SAP Application Services Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States SAP Application Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China SAP Application Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe SAP Application Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan SAP Application Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia SAP Application Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India SAP Application Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global SAP Application Services Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-SAP Application Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global SAP Application Services Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

