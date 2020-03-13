At 19.76 % CAGR, Cloud Professional Services Market Size is set to surpass US$ 13,227.6Million by 2026: Top Leaders-Deloitte, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Dell Inc., Capgemini S.A., HCL, IBM, Tata Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp

The Global Cloud Professional Services Market is valued at 3,743.7 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to reach 13,227.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.76% between 2020 and 2026. Cloud Professional Services Market Research Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report also presents the evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market. The leading strategies, collaborations, innovations, and market revenue of the major players has been elaborated in this report.

The Global Cloud Professional Services Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Researchers throw light on technological advancements that are and will provide an appropriate platform for the global Cloud Professional Services market. The prime importance has been given to scrutinizing global regions across the world such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Various market segments have been examined carefully to understand the subject matter clearly.

The Key Players operating in global Cloud Professional Services market include

1. Deloitte

2. Wipro Limited

3. Tech Mahindra Limited

4. Accenture plc

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. Dell Inc. (EMC)

7. KPMG International

8. Capgemini S.A.

9. HCL

10. IBM

11. Tata Group

12. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

13. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

15. Microsoft Corporation

Major market players are focused on strategic partnership, innovative product launches to maintain their positions in Cloud Professional Services market.

The Cloud Professional Services Market Overview section of the report shows market trends and dynamics, including current and future market opportunities, distribution models, future roadmaps, value chains, market drivers and containment factors. This report analyzes competitive advantage to help you develop business strategies and achieve rapid business growth. This report compares this knowledge of the market side to current market conditions and discusses future trends that will bring market progress.

To achieve this, we use a number of criteria to investigate and segment the global strategic advisory market. Growth forecasts for each segment are included in the report. Finally, this study focuses on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that can affect the growth of the global strategic advisory market. The feasibility of a new project is also measured in the analysis report.

Market Breakdown by Product:

1. Public Cloud

2. Private Cloud

Market Breakdown by Segment:

1. Cloud Consulting

2. Cloud Systems Integration

3. Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

4. Cloud Managed Services

Market Breakdown by Application:

1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

2. IT and Telecommunications

3. Healthcare

4. Media and Entertainment

5. Government

6. Education

Regionally, the global Cloud Professional Services Market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific held dominance in the market in terms of revenue. Development of construction activities in nations such as India, China, and Japan, which also make one of the largest consumer bases in the world, has enabled the market to gain impetus in the Asia Pacific. Besides this, the rising disposable income of consumers across this region and the rising vehicle production in the aforementioned countries have bode well for the Asia Pacific market.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Cloud Professional Services Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Cloud Professional Services Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2019) 2

1.2.1 United States Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 EU Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Japan Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 China Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 9

1.3 Classification of Cloud Professional Services by Product 9

1.3.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Revenue and Growth Comparison by Product (2013-2026F) 9

1.3.2 Global Cloud Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Product in 2019 11

1.3.3 Public Cloud 11

1.3.4 Private Cloud 12

1.4 Cloud Professional Services Market by End Users/Application 13

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) 16

1.4.2 IT and Telecommunications 17

1.4.3 Healthcare 18

1.4.4 Media and Entertainment 19

1.4.5 Government 20

1.4.6 Education 21

1.5 Cloud Professional Services Market by Segment 21

1.5.1 Cloud Consulting 23

1.5.2 Cloud Systems Integration 24

1.5.3 Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance) 25

1.5.4 Cloud Managed Services 26

1.6 Macroscopic Indicator 26

1.6.1 GDP for Major Regions 26

1.6.2 Population and Labor Considered for Forecast 28

2 Global Cloud Professional Services Competition Analysis by Players 29

2.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2013-2019) 29

2.2 Competitive Status 31

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 32

3.1 Deloitte 32

3.1.1 Company Profile 32

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 33

3.1.4 Deloitte Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013-2019) 34

3.1.5 Recent Developments 36

3.2 Wipro Limited 36

3.2.1 Company Profile 37

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.2.4 Wipro Limited Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013-2019) 38

3.2.5 Recent Developments 40

Continued…

