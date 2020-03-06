Astronishing Growth in Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2018-2025

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Overview:

Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system incorporates the deployment of sensory devices and tracking technologies to enable positioning, wayfinding, and asset tracking solutions among various industry verticals that include retail, healthcare, travel, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and others. It uses a network of devices for locating objects and people inside a building through wireless technology. Therefore, it is majorly being adopted as a mainstream technology across large office buildings, shopping malls & supermarkets, university buildings, museums, airports & railway stations, stadiums, warehouses, and others. In addition, advanced IPIN devices and solutions provide better connectivity, effective and quick access to precise location, indoor location-based services to deliver proximity marketing, workflow optimization through asset and personnel tracking, and enhanced indoor navigation and routing.

Rise in adoption of Bluetooth beacons, increase in demand for proximity marketing, surge in adoption of IoT in indoor positioning, and increase in penetration of connected devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, operational challenges and lack of infrastructure in developing countries are major factors expected to hamper the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market growth during the forecasted period. Furthermore, IPIN systems in healthcare and manufacturing sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

HERE Technologies, Nextome, IndoorAtlas, Senion AB, Sensewhere, SPREO, Steerpath, indoo.rs, Pointr, and AirFinder.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

