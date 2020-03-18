Astronishing Growth in Automotive Wheel Market 2025|with top key players like Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing, Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels

Automotive wheel is a component that rotates and transmits the drive from the axle to the road. It also provides a means to affix the tires. The automotive wheel comprises a rim, spoke, and hub. The quality of wheels are tested and checked using advanced technology to accomplish customers’ demand and standards of the automobile industry. Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute to the growth of the automotive wheel market globally. Moreover, rapid increase in sales of high-end cars boost the demand for advanced vehicles and thus drives the growth of the market.

According to the Guardian UK, the number of cars to roll off in UK production lines rose by 7.3% in August 2018, as compared to 2017. The UK government is encouraging growth in its transportation industry. Road transport in the UK carries 90% of passengers and 65% of domestic freight. Enhanced road infrastructure has ensured swift transition from railroads to roadways for transportation, which drives the demand for wheels in the country.

Some of the key players of Automotive Wheel Market:

Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing, Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels, United Wheels Group, CLN Group, Borbet, Topy Industries Limited, and Accuride Corporation.

Global Automotive Wheel Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Wheel industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Wheel Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Automotive Wheel Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global automotive wheel market is segmented based on material type, vehicle type, end user, and region. Alloy, steel, and carbon fiber are studied under the material segment. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on end user, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

