Asthma Disease Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2019 to 2026

Asthma disease market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 31.37 Billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing, concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing pollution, consumption of tobacco and smoke. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global asthma disease market are, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V (US), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Vectura Group plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Asthma Disease Market

Asthma disease is chronic inflammation disease characterized by narrowing the airways and production of excessive mucus which results in periodic or repeated attack of breathlessness and wheezing. The patient with asthma disease experience shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, and others.

According to the global asthma report published in 2018, it was estimated that there were 339.00 million patients worldwide who were affected with asthma disease in the year 2016. The market growth is increased by growing asthmatic population, rising consumption of smoke, exposure to certain toxin or change in environment and introduction of novel therapies may increase the asthma disease drug market.

Global Asthma Disease Market By Classification Type (Mild intermittent asthma, Mild persistent asthma, Moderate persistent asthma and Severe persistent asthma), Duration of Action Type (Long-term asthma control medications, Quick-relief (rescue) medications, Long-acting beta agonists, Theophylline, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous and Others), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of asthma Disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the asthma disease

Chronic consumption of tobacco and smoke

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving asthma disease drug market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for asthma disease treatment

Segmentation: Global Asthma Disease Market

By Classification Type

Mild intermittent asthma

Mild persistent asthma

Moderate persistent asthma

Severe persistent asthma

By Duration of Action Type

Long-term asthma control medications

Inhaled corticosteroids Beclomethasone dipropionate Omalizumab Fluticasone furoate inhalation powder Prednisone delayed-release tablets Mometasone furoate and formoterol fumarate dihydrate

Anticholinergics

Tiotropium bromide

Leukotriene modifiers Reslizumab Mepolizumab Montelukast

Long-acting beta agonists

Salmeterol

Formoterol

Arformoterol

Theophylline

Quick-relief (rescue) medications

Short Acting Beta Agonists

Albuterol sulfate

Salbutamol

Others Ipratropium

Allergy medications

Allergy shots (immunotherapy)

Omalizumab (Xolair)

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Inhaled

Intravenous

Others

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received approval from the European Commission for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of severe asthma with type 2 inflammation in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as an add-on maintenance treatment

In October 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma patient of aged 12 years and older given in combination with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma

In February 2019, Mylan N.V received the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for the Wixela Inhub (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP) which is the first generic version of the GlaxoSmithKline’s Advair Diskus. This drug is used for the treatment of asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Competitive Analysis: Global Asthma Disease Market

Global asthma disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asthma disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

