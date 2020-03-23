Assistive Robotics Market by Application (Elderly Assistance, Companionship, Handicap Assistance, Surgery Assistance, Industrial, Defense, Public Relations)- Global Forecast to 2024

The Global report titled “Assistive Robotics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 140 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Assistive Robotics Market is expected to grow from US$ 4.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 11.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Assistive Robotics Market include are Kinova Robotics (Canada), Focal Meditech (Netherlands), Cyberdyne (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Ekso Bionics (US), Ubtech Robotics (China), Barrett Technology (US), Hyundai (South Korea), Stryker (US), Hocoma (Switzerland), Blue Frog Robotics (France), DreamFace Technologies (US), Double Robotics (US), Fourier Intelligence (China), CT Asia Robotics (Thailand), Intuition Robotics (Israel), Mojin Robotics (Germany), F&P Robotics (Switzerland), Axosuits (Romania), Japet Medical Devices (France), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Motorika (US), and Rex Bionics (New Zealand).

“Market for physically assistive robots to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024”

The market for physically assistive robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Physically assistive robots are used to improve the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. These assistive systems are also used for rehabilitation purposes in clinics and defense applications in the form of exoskeletons. The increasing cases of spinal cord injuries and various governments’ focus on using exoskeleton technology

“Market in APAC to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period”

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being a major market, contains a diverse range of economies with varying levels of development and the presence of various manufacturers. This region has become a global fulcrum for large investments and business expansion opportunities, owing to the fast-growing adoption of assistive robots for elderly assistance and public relations applications.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global assistive robotics market on the basis of mobility, type, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the assistive robotics market and forecasts the same till 2024. Apart from these, the report also consists of information about the various standards and certifications required to comply with in the assistive robotics market.