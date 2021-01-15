Assisted Reproductive Services Market Expected to reach US$32.87 billion in 2023 | Merck, Thermo Fisher, Cooper Surgical, VitroLife, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cook Group

The global assisted reproductive services market is expected to reach US$32.87 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%, for the duration spanning 2019-2023.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Assisted Reproductive Services market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2019–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Assisted Reproductive Services market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Assisted Reproductive Services market.

The factors such as, declining fertility amongst women, growing obesity among the population, increasing cigarette consumption, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing incidences of breast cancer would drive the growth of the market. However, market growth would be challenged by the high costs of fertility procedures, high risk of birth defects from assisted reproduction and perinatal effects associated with assisted reproduction. A few notable tends include, upsurge in the LGBT population, increasing women’s average age of first birth, technological advancement in assisted fertility techniques and increasing use of IVF with Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Merck and Co., Thermo Fisher, Cooper Surgical, VitroLife, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Cook Group

The global assisted reproductive services market is highly dominated by In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), as a number of infertile couples are increasingly opting for IVF treatment, due to its high success rates in the market. In addition, IVF treatment continues to come up with new techniques and methods to establish successful pregnancy, which is gaining its popularity amongst people with fertility issues. Moreover, Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) and Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) are also playing a significant role in driving lucrative growth in the global assisted reproductive services market.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Services market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

– The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global assisted reproductive services market.

– The major regional markets (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), along with the country coverage of UK, China and the U.S. have been analyzed.

– The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

– The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Merck and Co., Thermo Fisher, Cooper Surgical, VitroLife, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Cook Group) are also presented in detail.

Key points from Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2. Global Market Analysis

3. Regional Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

