Assisted Reproductive Services Market 2019 Global Analysis and 2023 Forecasts

The global assisted reproductive services market is expected to reach US$32.87 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%, for the duration spanning 2019-2023.

Top Key Players: Merck and Co., Thermo Fisher, Cooper Surgical, VitroLife, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Cook Group.

The global assisted reproductive services market is highly dominated by In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), as a number of infertile couples are increasingly opting for IVF treatment, due to its high success rates in the market. In addition, IVF treatment continues to come up with new techniques and methods to establish successful pregnancy, which is gaining its popularity amongst people with fertility issues. Moreover, Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) and Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) are also playing a significant role in driving lucrative growth in the global assisted reproductive services market.

The fastest growing regional market is Europe, owing to the high prevalence of infertility amongst both men and women. Excessive consumption of alcohol and cigarette is negatively impacting the fertility of people, leading them to severe fertility disorders. Moreover, China and the U.S. are also contributing substantially to the global market, owing to the rising prevalence of PCOS and breast cancer amongst women.

