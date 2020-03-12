Asset Reliability Software Market Future Scenario and Growth Prospects | Top Key Players Vesta Partners, Cisco Systems, Ramco Systems, Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Asset reliability software, also known as asset performance management (APM) refers to the deployment of the assets in a resourceful and planned way for realizing business specific goals. Factors, such as increased tracking capability of assets in business, reduced procurement and maintenance costs, and enhanced return on assets (ROA) are accountable for the growth of the asset reliability software market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Cisco Systems, Ramco Systems, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Vesta Partners, EMC, Oracle Corporation, EMaint by Fluke Corporation, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and ABB

Based on product category, the market is divided into:

* Enterprise Asset Management System (EAMS)

* Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS)

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

* On-premise

* Cloud

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Energy & Utilities

* Oil & Gas

* Manufacturing

* Mining & Metal

* Government & Public Sector

* Transportation

* Chemicals & Pharmaceutical

* Others.

