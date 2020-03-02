Asia Pacific Vaccines Market to Reach US$ 12,631.4 Mn at CAGR of 6.4% in 2027

“The Asia Pacific human vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 12,631.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,254.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising number of awareness programs, campaigns and conferences for vaccination in Asia Pacific and growing vaccine production in Asia Pacific are likely to grow the vaccines market in the forecast period. Whereas, the mistrust on immunization in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the vaccines market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc

Bavarian Nordic

Every year thousands of children in Asia Pacific region die, and many more are hospitalized due to diseases which are preventable by vaccines. The treatment cost of these diseases is very high. According to the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one in every five children in Asia Pacific region don’t have access to basic vaccines. Thus in Asia Pacific region, many awareness programs have been undertaken by the government in order to raise awareness among the population. The Immunization Partners in Asia Pacific (IPAP) arranged the 6th Asian Vaccine Conference (ASVAC 2017), in April 2017at Singapore.

The countries in the Asia Pacific region are joining forces to eradicate infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis, and others through vaccinations. There are several vaccination programs, campaigns, conferences, being held in the Asia Pacific region in order to raise awareness among the population. For instance, India, along with other WHO South East Asia Region member countries, has initiated a campaign to eradicate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) by 2020. The campaigns by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare aims to immunize 41 crore children in India. The first phase of the campaign was successfully completed in February 2017 in five states, namely, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Over 3.3 crore children were vaccinated, reaching out to 97% of the targeted age group. The campaign was conducted in schools, community centers, and other health facilities.

Japan is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of major market players, government grants for vaccine research, and the country has strong and growing vaccination programs across the country. The development of the preventive vaccination for various diseases is likely to drive the market for vaccination in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

