ASIA PACIFIC SPEECH AND VOICE RECOGNITION MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE SMASHING GROWTH | NOTICEABLE PLAYERS ARE NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, MICROSOFT, HOYA, RAYTHEON, SENSORY,

Leading players of Asia Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market are Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Hoya, Raytheon, Sensory, Inc., Anhui USTC iFLYTEK Co, VoiceVault, LumenVox, Acapela Group, VocalZoom, BioTrust, Voicebox Technologies Corporation, Cantab Research Limited, Apple, Mercedes-Benz USA, HARMAN International, Google, ReadSpeaker, a HOYA Speech Company, Pareteum Corporation NYSE American: TEUM, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems and others

Asia Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 2,754.38 Million by 2025 from USD 397.49 Million in 2017, with the highest CAGR of 27.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the effective integration due to increased demand for voice and speech-based biometric systems, increasing demand for voice authentication in mobile applications and use of artificial intelligence (AI) on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition. On the other hand, disadvantages related to speech and voice recognition systems may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Speech to Text market is growing with the highest CAGR

Speech recognition software is driving the market with highest market share.

Artificial Intelligence Based Software segment is dominating the speech and voice recognition market

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition are effective integration due to increased demand for voice and speech-based biometric systems, increasing demand for voice authentication in mobile applications. Use of artificial intelligence (AI) on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition is the other factor which will drive the demand of Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market.

Disadvantages related to speech and voice recognition systems are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Development of speech and voice recognition software for multi-linguistics and local languages, speech and voice recognition technology used in autonomous cars, use of speech and voice recognition in service robotics and use of speech and voice recognition technology in the education of temporarily and permanently disabled students are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market

The Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on technology into two notable segments; artificial intelligence based software and traditional software. The Speech and voice recognition market is dominated by artificial intelligence based software with 71.0% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.7% in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on technology into two notable segments system; speech recognition software and voice recognition software. Speech recognition software is sub segmented on the basis of product type and usage. On the basis of product type, speech recognition software is sub segmented into text to speech and speech to text. Speech to text is further sub segmented into binary and multilingual. On the basis of usage, speech recognition software is sub segmented into back end, front end and end to end. Voice recognition software is sub segmented into voice verification software and voice identification software. The speech and voice recognition market is dominated by speech recognition software with 85.4% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.6% in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on deployment into two notable segments; artificial intelligence based cloud based and on premise.

The Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on industry into eight notable segments system; entertainment and mobile apps, banking, healthcare, automobiles, analytics, security, education and academics and others.

