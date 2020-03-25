Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Encompass Health, Kindred Healthcare, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System, Belhoul Speciality Hospital

The Asia Pacific Specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 99.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 73.6 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the Specialty Hospitals market is driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising PPP initiatives in this region and growing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, problems associated with specialty hospitals and increased specialty hospitals costs concerns is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

A public-private partnership (PPP) is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private hospitals. There are deficiencies in public hospitals, hence partnership with private sector has emerged as a new avenue to eradicate the insufficiencies. The approach also includes developing private specialty hospital on public land that allows certain number of beds/ treatments available to publicly funded patients.

For instance, In India, the Government of Punjab and Max Healthcare Institute entered into Public Private Partnership and are setting up a super specialty healthcare facility for cancer and trauma care. The partnership focuses on providing healthcare services for cancer and trauma care in Mohali, Punjab. According to the partnership, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (private provider) shall construct and manage the Greenfield super specialty hospital for a period of 50 years (concession period); and the Government of Punjab shall provide the land required for hospital to Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, who will provide the healthcare services. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd will pay the Government of Punjab an upfront consideration and 5% of the total revenue as annual concession fee.

Therefore, owing to the advantages of the Public Private Partnership in hospitals sector, the specialty hospitals are likely to boost the growth of the specialty hospitals market in the forecast years.

Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The private hospitals such as Tokatsu Dialysis Hospital & Clinics offers 14 different medical specialties such as nephrology, cardiovascular, gastroenterological surgery and orthopedics among others. Likewise, the another multispecialty hospital in Japan is Sakra World Hospital which provide services for the neurosciences, cardiac sciences, women and child health, orthopedics, digestive and HPB sciences and renal sciences.

Thus, Japan is already ahead in the specialty hospitals in the region, however, it is expected that the market is likely to propel in the coming future.

