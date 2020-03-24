Asia Pacific Protein Expression Industry Is Forecasted To Register The Highest CAGR During 2019-2023

The Business Research Company’s Protein Expression Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The protein expression market consists of sales of protein expression vectors, competent cells, reagents, equipment and related services. Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression included yeast expression, insect expression, and bacterial expression, algal expression and mammalian cell expression.

Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of protein expression industry. The Biologics is a medicine produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms such as protein, tissue, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccines. Protein therapeutics and production of biologics may hinder the protein expression market growth. Government regulations on biologics to undergo rigorous preclinical and clinical trials prior to regulatory approval, and time consuming process for approval of biologics with regards to health and the safety of any individual are restraining the market growth.

Protein Expression Market, Segmentation

By Type

Reagents

Competent cells

Expression vectors

Services

Instruments

By Application

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

By End User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Academic research

Contract research organizations

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the protein expression market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the protein expression market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs and Promega Corporation.

