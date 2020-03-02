Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market to Reach US$ 364.1 Mn at CAGR of 22.5% in 2025

“The Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management market is expected to reach US$ 364.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 74.4 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2020-2025.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, and lack of skilled labor in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow the patient flow management market in the forecast period. Whereas, the shortage of high tech workers in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the patient flow management market during the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005747/

Companies Mentioned

McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

Managing the large patient population in hospitals, emergency department, and other healthcare facilities is an urgent issue in most of the countries in the Asia Pacific region. The patient flow management solutions offer complete transparency and overview across various departments in the hospitals, which enables the hospital management and medical professionals to provide high-quality care for patients.

The solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005747/

Furthermore, according to 2013, a survey on patient engagement found that a large majority of the patient population is looking for healthcare services that are engaged in online communication and management tools. Patients now days prefer booking appointments online, online prescriptions, online reminders, and other online facilities. The patient flow management tools also provide patients with these facilities. Thus, owing to these benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing patient turnover, growing outpatient satisfaction, and reduced waiting time. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing healthcare services demand and limited health care resources are likely to drive the market for patient flow management in the country. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in China is likely to contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.