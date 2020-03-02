Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market to Reach US$ 5,835.6 Mn at CAGR of 21.8% in 2025

“The Asia Pacific next generation sequencing market accounted to US$ 1,203.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 5,835.6 Mn by 2025. “

The Asia Pacific next generation sequencing market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of sequencing and various genome sequencing initiatives and programs in Asia Pacific region.

Price Reduction in Sequencing Technology

n recent years, the next generation sequencing price has declined substantially. For instance, the first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduced to US$1,000, and the process requires less number of days. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing.

This huge leap in sequencing capability as well as the potential future applications of sequencing technology is likely to be a major advancement in the field of science and biotechnology that is expected to witness an impact among various levels in society. Due to its lowering cost, the technology is likely to be accepted across the region, especially in China, India, and Japan. A report published by Life Technologies in March 2012 states that the cost of sequencing in India is likely to reduce over the years drastically. Owing to the factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing the market is growing.

Technological Development in Sequencing

Advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. Further modification and automation of this process continued to increase sequencing data and time reduction. Thereby allowing researchers to reach major milestones in the Human Genome Project. NGS makes sequence based gene expression analysis a “”digital”” alternative to analog techniques. It also aids in quantifying RNA expression with the breadth of a microarray and the resolution of qPCR.

Product Insights

In 2017, the consumables segment held a largest market share of 64.0% of the next generation sequencing market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 in the region. Moreover, the same segment is also anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

