Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market Future Growth with Top Players: Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely "Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market Report 2020″ Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of the Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand , competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Some of the major players operating Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing market are Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

Asia-Pacific luxury car leasing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Luxury car leasing is an attractive way of financing the desired models of car at affordable price basis. The leasing of luxury cars has now become a popular alternative to buying as the desired cars can be made available on a low initial deposit. Car rental is the use of cars at an assessed amount of money for a fixed period of time. Luxury car rentals helps in providing mobility solutions for both, leisure and business travellers.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, the Enterprise Holdings announced their partnership with Nippon Rent-A-Car International. The partnership will help the company to expand their services in Japan. The services will benefit the visitors as well as residents of Japan.

In March 2019, Uber Technologies Inc. announced its partnership with world’s largest government healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat. The agreement was set up to offer free healthcare to drivers and delivery partners in India.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Regional Analysis

By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing),

Application (Airport, Off-Airport)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market Landscape

Part 04: Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market Sizing

Part 05: l Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

