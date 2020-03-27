Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast Upto 2027

“The APAC liquid nutritional supplement market is expected to reach US$ 7,022.23 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,303.73 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027. “

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region.

The growth of the liquid nutrition supplement market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

The shift in the lifestyle of populations around the world is leading to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in South-East Asia is estimated to rise by 74 %, which is from 88 million in 2019 to 153 million by 2045. Similarly, according to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2018, one in five men and one in six women across the world are diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.

Company Profiles

Abbott

AMWAY

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc.

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Japan is expected to lead the market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Segmentation

-By Product

• Additional Supplements

• Medical Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

-By Ingredient

• Botanicals

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Proteins and Amino Acids

o Casein

o Whey Protein

o Soy Protein

o Pea Protein

• Others

-By Age Group

• Infants

• Children

• Adults

• Old Age

-By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Enteral

• Parenteral

-By Distribution Channel

• Online Channels

• Offline Channels

o Pharmacy Chains

o Supermarkets

o Drug Stores

-By Country

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

