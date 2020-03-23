Asia Pacific Human Microbiome Market Expected to Reach US$ 207.81 Mn in 2025 – Enterome, MicroBiome, Rebiotix, Yakult Honsha, Osel, Vedanta, Metabiomics, Synthetic Biologics, DuPont, BiomX

The Asia Pacific human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 207.81 Mn in 2025 from US$ 41.73 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.8% from 2018-2025. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising chronic disease due to change in lifestyle and growing interest in human microbiome treatment approach. Whereas, stringent regulatory environment and lack of awareness about human microbiome science is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Probiotics, prebiotics dietary supplements and foods that contain live microbes have been studied thoroughly to assess their effects on human health. The Gut Health Congress was held in Hong Kong Asia in 2018, the conference explore in detail of diet & personalised nutrition, gastrointestinal microbiome and several case studies with regards to clinical studies, diagnostics studies, treatment methods, biomarker developments, molecular therapy and gastrointestinal diseases. Also, the 5th Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Congress was held in Taiwan, Asia in March 2019, the conference focused on recent developments in gut microbiome, skin microbiome, infant, women and oral health, therapeutics, microbiome and diet.

ASIA PACIFIC HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

– Probiotics

– Foods

– Prebiotics

– Medical Foods

– Diagnostic Device

– Drugs

– Supplements

By Disease

– Obesity

– Diabetes

– Autoimmune Disorders

– Cancer

– Mental Disorders

– Others

ASIA PACIFIC HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

– Therapeutics

– Diagnostics

Companies Mentioned

– Enterome

– MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

– Rebiotix Inc.

– Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

– Osel Inc.

– Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

– Metabiomics Corporate

– Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

– DuPont

– BiomX Ltd.

