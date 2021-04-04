Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market Would Register a Healthy Growth Rate During Forecast (2020-2027)

“The Asia Pacific diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,880.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,011.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to high cost of diabetes care devices and increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the region.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005736/

Company Profiles

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. According to the MoHFW, Government of India, in India is approx. 60 million adults with diabetes (7.8% of the population), of which more than 30 million are undiagnosed or untreated anticipated in 2015. Thus, there is a higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality. Obesity plays a major role in increasing diabetes among the population across the region.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005736/

Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory illnesses, and diet-related cancers. According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%. The rate varies among different age groups, with rates rising along with age. While overall obesity rates remain higher than they were a generation ago. Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of diabetes among population in the region.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to highest rate of incidences for the type 2 diabetes and increasing awareness in the country. However, rise in the prevalence of the diabetes is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.