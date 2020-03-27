Asia Pacific Dental Surgery Instruments Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over (2020-2027)

“The APAC dental surgery instruments market is expected to reach US$ 1,740.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,063.32 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as a rising incidence of dental diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the high cost of equipment and installation in the region.”

Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising around the world. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are also among the major causes of tooth loss. According to National Oral Health Policy in 2018 the oral diseases in India is a soundlessly rising. It is reported about 66.7 crore people in 2017 were have been affected with deatal dicesases.

Company Profiles

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

COLTENE Group

BIOLASE, Inc.

NSK

A-dec Inc.

Brasseler USA

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

South Korea is expected to lead the market in the region. The dental tourism in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to high-quality surgical practices at a low price as compared to developed countries. Moreover, less access of dental care in rural areas in the region is aspected to impact thr market growth. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

APAC Dental Surgery Instruments – Market Segmentation

-By Product

• Instruments

o Handheld Instruments

o Handpieces

§ Air-Driven Handpieces

§ Electric Handpieces

§ Hybrid Handpieces

o Lasers

§ Soft-Tissue Lasers

§ All Tissue Lasers

o Electrosurgical Systems

o Ultrasonic Instruments

• Consumables

-By Therapeutic Area

• Restorative Dentistry

• Orthodontics

• Endodontics

• Other Therapeutic Areas

-By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

-By Country

• Spain

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• UK

