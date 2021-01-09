Asia Pacific AWS managed services market Comparative Scenario and Expansion Strategies

While formulating this Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services market research report, the key attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. What is more, the statistical data covered in this Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. By using this market report, the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the ICT industry can be unearthed. Businesses can achieve unrivaled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services market report

Asia Pacific AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

AWS managed services market assists in providing AWS cloud managing services to the customers that automate infrastructure management for the AWS deployments. The services are major for migrating the on premise server or workloads to the cloud specifically to public cloud but also use private or hybrid clouds. There are various reasons due to which AWS managed services are considered such as data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage, accessibility, continuous monitoring of the cloud and others.

Leading Player of Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market are Accenture plc, DXC Technology Company, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux, Claranet Group, Capgemini, GS Lab, Cloudnexa, e-Zest, Onica, Capgemini SE, Cloudnexa, Inc., Cloudreach, Logicworks, , Slalom LLC., Rackspace Inc., and many more.

Recent Industry Developments

In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

Key Segmentation of Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market

By Services Type (Operations Services, Cloud Migration Services, Advisory Services),

Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

