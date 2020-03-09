Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market Key Trends, Challenges and Growth Forecasts 2020-2027: NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor

The APAC automotive semiconductor market accounted for US$ 16,967.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 44,069.1 Mn in 2027. Factors including rise in automotive manufacturing and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers driving the APAC automotive semiconductor market. However, the integration of advanced semiconductors enhances the overall cost of vehicles are impeding the market growth. Growing adoption of electric vehicles is opportunistic for the growth of the APAC automotive semiconductor market. the global automotive production as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers accounted for 97.3 Mn in 2017 as compared to 95.1 Mn in 2016.

The calculated year on year growth rate of automotive production was 2.36% from 2016 to 2017. With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the demand for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users. This factor has created a potential market space for various types of semiconductors. In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for semiconductor industry players to generate substantial revenue. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the APAC automotive semiconductor market.

The APAC automotive semiconductor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the APAC automotive semiconductor market further. For instance, the governments of most of the economies in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the manufacturing of automobiles and its components in the country itself. For instance, with the help of Made in China 2025, the government of China is backing the local companies to compete with foreign carmakers and to compete globally. Furthermore, initiatives by Indian government such as Make in India focuses on manufacturing of products in the country and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26, providing government support to the country’s growing automotive and its components manufacturing industry

The encouraging automotive manufacturing and the rise in the OEM market impacts positively for the growth of this market. Government of emerging economies in Asian region are committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy. Thus, the industrial as well as commercial development is anticipated to witness growth in the APAC region, being supported by government initiatives. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the APAC automotive semiconductor market. These initiative provide various benefits to the automotive semiconductor based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of APAC automotive semiconductor markets. This is further expected to provide the APAC automotive semiconductor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of APAC automotive semiconductor market.

On the basis of component, the microcontroller segment is leading the APAC automotive semiconductor market. However, the memory segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. With a development in complex automotive electronics, demand for upgraded memory capacities would increase. Introduction of complicated and complex image processing and computing processes to assist ADAS features, would need adoption and implementation of high-bandwidth and high-capacity DRAM. Pertaining to the fact that, the growth trajectory of automotive industry is exponential and the same is anticipated to continue over the years, the manufacturers of DRAM are constantly innovating newer technologies and increasing their production line. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support APAC automotive semiconductor industry by innovating advanced technological components.

The overall APAC automotive semiconductor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the APAC automotive semiconductor market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the automotive semiconductor market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to APAC region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive semiconductor industry.

Some of the players present in automotive semiconductor market are NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V. among others.

