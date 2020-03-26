Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

The automotive lighting market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 16.77 Bn in 2018 to US$ 23.30 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 3.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The vehicle lighting system is capturing a significant share in the automotive industry. The modern automotive lighting is a new trend. Factors such as increasing technological advances in lighting, continuous increase in the production of the automotive, stringent environment of rules & standards are some of the factors which contribute heavily towards the growth of the market. The automotive light also improves the performance and security of both driver and passenger while providing a complex design to suit the appearance of a premium car. The device of automotive lighting, such as headlamps, is becoming complex, and thus, they need specific testing equipment to combine them with innovative technologies in a consistent manner. In this market, OSRAM, Valeo, Philips are some of the big players who provide a broad array of automotive lighting products.

Use of laser light for headlight, Flexible OLEDs for vehicle lighting, and bend lighting headlamps with LED are few trends that are anticipated to nurture the growth of the market further. The LED technology has provided automotive manufacturers an opportunity to differentiate their vehicles through unique functionalities and innovative lighting design. LEDs are gaining popularity drastically as their cost lowers, package size, and luminance improves.

Currently, China is dominating the automotive lighting market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automotive lighting market in the region. China is the largest automotive manufacturing country across the world, and the country produced 27,809,196 vehicles in 2018. The country houses a few major automotive manufacturers such as SAIC Motor, Dongfeng, FAW, and Chang’an. Also, a few western automakers are focusing on expanding in China to cater to a broader set of audiences. For instance, French supplier Valeo, expanded its tech center in central China to strengthen its development capability. Also, regional players are focusing on developing an efficient lighting solution to achieve a strong market position. Therefore, a strong automotive sector and an increasing focus of western automakers toward expansion to the country are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the automotive lighting market in the country.

