Asia Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2027

“Asia-Pacific application modernization tools market is expected to grow from US$ 1.18 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.04 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are a few of the factors driving the application modernization tools market. The paradigm shift of enterprises from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud-based platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. Digital transformation implies new business models and engagement models with customers, stakeholders, and partners.

Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Companies Mentioned

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Atos SE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Mphasis Limited

Semantic Designs

Virtusa Corporation

Companies are transforming their business digitally to compete effectively in the digital era. This digital transformation has a high impact on the application modernization tools market growth and is expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period.

Currently, China is dominating the application modernization tools market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for application modernization tools market. China is one of the largest markets in APAC and therefore hosts a large number of IT enterprises. Due to the increasing need for better productivity, flexibility, and cost competitiveness, many of the companies in this country are opting for legacy modernization tools and services to meet the growing demand for advanced technologies. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China, the IT and software services companies are constantly witnessing the growth and demanding legacy modernization tools and services to enhance their footprint in the country further.

ASIA-PACIFIC APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type

• COBOL

• ADA

• RPG

• Assembler

• PowerBuilder

• Others

-Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market by Application

• Emulation

• Translation

• Business Rules Extraction

-Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market by Country

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest of APAC

