Asia Pacfic X-Ray Security Scanner Market Has Great Future Ahead: Adani, Astrophysics Inc., Detection Technology Plc., Gilardoni SPA, Kromek Group PLC

X-ray security scanner market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.42 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.92 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

During the past few years, there have been several incidences of terrorist attacks owing to weak security checks at various places, including airports, seaports, railway stations, and hotels. For instance, in April 2018, three luxury hotels in commercial capital as well as three churches of Sri Lanka were attacked in a series of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings. Further, terrorists have previously targeted parliament buildings, railway stations, shopping malls, and other crowded places. As per the Global Change Data Lab, ~21,000 people were killed owing to terrorist attacks worldwide during the past decade. Thus, the need to deploy proper security checks at these places have become crucial to fight against such threats. The growing number of terrorist attacks and increasing concerns regarding the public safety is expected to drive the growth of X-ray security scanner market.

Shopping online has become one of the prevailing trends across the world. APAC is expected to show the strongest development during the forecast period, and currently accounts for nearly 50% of overall online retail sales. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart devices, rising internet penetration, and growing affordability of people in emerging economies, as well as new entrants in the e-commerce industry are propelling the growth of the e-commerce market. This has resulted in increased cross-border parcel deliveries, thereby increasing air cargo traffic. The growth in air cargo will result in increased deployment of X-ray scanning devices in ports, cargo facilities, warehouses, etc. The increasing e-commerce industry is expected to support the growth of parcel scanning in the x-ray security scanning market.

The Asia-Pacific X-ray security scanner market is fragmented with the presence of several market players. Government in the region has taken stringent steps to ensure the safety which has further supported the growth of X-ray security scanner market. Various companies are focusing on attracting new customers by offering advanced solutions and with high efficiency.

The X-ray security scanner market by scanning type is segmented into body scanning, baggage scanning, cargo scanning, parcel scanning. The cabinet X-ray scanners are widely used for baggage scanning as these scanners are used in almost all airports across the world. Further, they are also used for baggage scanning in shopping malls, educational institutes, hotels, railway stations, bus stations, government bodies, etc. Furthermore, several airport authorities are piloting innovative technologies to enhance security. For instance, in January 2020, Pune Airport in India piloted AI-enabled baggage scanner systems. The increasing security concerns in airport is the primary factor driving the growth of baggage scanner in X-ray security scanner market.

The overall Asia-Pacific X-ray security scanner market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific X-ray security scanner market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific X-ray security scanner market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to Asia-Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific X-ray security scanner industry.

Some of the players present in X-ray security scanner market are Adani, Astrophysics Inc., Detection Technology Plc., Gilardoni SPA, Kromek Group PLC, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, and Teledyne ICM among others.

