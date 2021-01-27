ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market by Product Category, Application and Specification|Estée Lauder Inc., L’Oréal Group, WELEDA Inc., Groupe L’OCCITANE

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of ASEAN Organic Cosmetics, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2020, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2027.

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Coherent Market Insight’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives, it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global ASEAN Organic Cosmetics buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Some Highlighted Key Manufacturers (Estée Lauder Inc., L’Oréal Group, WELEDA Inc., Groupe L’OCCITANE, and KORRES Group.)

Regional ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

-North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

-Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

-Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More.

Market Opportunities

The rising number of partnerships between companies, salons, and clinics is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Various clinics and salons for hair treatment are teaming up with companies such as Avon, The Body Shop and others for distributing organic hair care products. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding the organic cosmetic product is further projected to foster market growth over the forecast timeframe.

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2020.

Research methodology devised for this study:

Our methodology comprises a blend of primary and secondary research for engineering the market size, shares and estimations for global “ASEAN Organic Cosmetics” market specific to key segments, and regional segmentation.

✍ Primary Research

The extensive secondary research carried out was complemented by extensive primary research to validate data and analysis. Primary research involved telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions as well as face-to-face interviews with the leading industry experts.

✍ Secondary Research:

Some of the basic, but most important sources referred during the study included company annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents throwing light upon the recent developments in the global “ASEAN Organic Cosmetics” market . Reliable sources such as scientific journals, university research papers and government websites were equally referred for recognizing business opportunities in various geographical market s and market penetration of various products/services. In addition, paid databases were referred to collect information useful for extensive commercial study of the key players operating in “ASEAN Organic Cosmetics” market . In case where no data was available on the public domain, we used modeling and estimates to arrive at comprehensive data sets. Secondary research helped to prepare a base for “ASEAN Organic Cosmetics” market study.

The report on the market of ASEAN Organic Cosmetics contains:

Analysis and forecast of ASEAN Organic Cosmetics market dynamics;

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main market players;

Analysis of exports and imports;

Analysis of factors, leading the development of the ASEAN Organic Cosmetics market;

Assessment and forecast of ASEAN Organic Cosmetics market development;

Financial and business profiles of the leading companies in the ASEAN Organic Cosmetics industry.

Scope:

– Up to date working ASEAN Organic Cosmetics data by major regions in the world, the forecast of planned capacity additions by 2027

– The annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on proposed ASEAN Organic Cosmetics for the period 2018 to 2026

– Planned ASEAN Organic Cosmetics additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies across the world

– Planned capital expenditure spending on new ASEAN Organic Cosmetics projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of major planned ASEAN Organic Cosmetics projects in the world up to 2027

How this report is useful?

The “ASEAN Organic Cosmetics” report will facilitate strategic decision-making with reliable and authentic market data. It also maps the key competitors and their strategies and positioning in the “ASEAN Organic Cosmetics” market . The study also deals with innovative and upcoming technological trends that basically aims to give you an edge over competitors. Various industry models, market dynamics and data covered in the report offers clarity on various market s across the value chain. The report also provides decisive strategieswith an objective to support the decision making regarding market entry and exit. The study also highlights the revenue pockets and investment opportunities present in the market.

