As Per Latest Study, Automotive Robotics Market Growing Massively by 2019-2027 Focusing on Key Players – ABB, Comau SpA,  DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Fanuc Corporation

The highly dynamic nature of the automotive industry, as well as the growing requirement of extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers, are the primary reason for the adoption of automotive robotics globally. The mounting need to enhance productivity and improve the work environment by reducing the number of industrial accidents and focusing on employee safety is driving the market for automotive robotics in the global scenario.

The increasing vehicle production as well as wages inflation, growing investments for automated production facilities, and high investments in developing countries are the major drivers for the growth of automotive robotics market. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and Made in China 2025 industrial plans are creating opportunities for the automotive robotics market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Comau SpA, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The “Global Automotive Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, and geography. The global automotive robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive robotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, and cylindrical. On the basis of component, the market of segmented into controller, robotic arm, end effector, sensors, and drive. Based on application the market is fragmented into welding, painting, cutting, and material handling.

