As coronavirus looms over Olympics, Japan PM urges two-week curbs on sports events

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Wednesday for sports and cultural events will be removed or limited for two weeks in the battle to stem the spread of the coronavirus amid rising fears the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 could be canceled.

Abe calls come as a baseball league Tokyo said it would hold a match without spectators until March 15. Two businesses in downtown Tokyo confirmed the infection a day after the government told firms to get staff to work from home or stagger congestion.

Northern island of Hokkaido, with 38 cases of the most affected regions outside Tokyo, reported the death of another virus, the Japanese total to six, including four of the cruise ship. Hokkaido will close some schools for a few days from Thursday.

“Taking into account that one to two weeks is very important in stopping the spread of infection, the government considers there be a huge risk of transmission in sports, cultural events and large gatherings of people,” Abe said in parliament.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Japan has close to 170 cases of infection of the flu-like virus, apart from the 691 reported from a cruise ship quarantined off Tokyo this month.

Diseases originating in central China’s Wuhan last year has spread rapidly, infecting approximately 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700, mostly in mainland China.

Japan has shifted the strategy in the fight against infectious diseases, seeking to slow the spread and minimize the number of deaths.

Earlier on Wednesday the minister in charge of Olympic endeavor to overcome the fear of the event can be canceled.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said the Games are more likely to be canceled of delayed or moved if the virus threat forced a change of schedule, the Associated Press said, with a decision required by May.

“The IOC is preparing for the match Tokyo as scheduled,” said Minister Seiko Hashimoto in parliament, when asked about Pound’s comments. “We will continue our preparations so that IOC can make a sound decision.”

Last week Tokyo postponed training for Olympic volunteers, and on Wednesday, Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the committee, said it would scale back the torch relay to limit the spread of the virus.

Japanese professional baseball organization says it will hold all the matches scheduled until March 15 without an audience.

Separately national Sumo Association told Reuters the board meeting on March 1 will discuss whether to continue with spring tournament will start in Osaka on professional football league March 8. Japan has canceled all games in the country through the first half of March.

Shadow over the Olympics grow as advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc., which is involved in the Olympics, told employees to work at home after the infection at its Tokyo headquarters.

Its shares reached the lowest point in seven years amid worries Games.

property developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. said one of the skyscrapers in Marunouchi business district has been visited by an infected person.

Three infection confirmed on Wednesday in Hokkaido, while checks on parents who died the previous day in the fourth confirmed Hakodate city, Governor Naomichi Suzuki told a news conference.