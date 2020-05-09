Artificial Turf Market 2020: Trends, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2026

Our latest research report entitle Global Artificial Turf Market provides comprehensive and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Global Artificial Turf Industry. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure, Artificial Turf cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The entire industry is fragmented based on geographical regions, a wide range of applications and Global Artificial Turf Market types. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the crucial Global Artificial Turf Industry growth factors.

Global Artificial Turf Market Analysis By Major Players:

Ten Cate (Netherlands)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

CoCreation Grass (China)

Polytan GmbH (Germany)

Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

ACT Global Sports (US)

SIS Pitches (UK)

Limonta Sport (Italy)

Edel Grass (Netherlands)

Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

Juta Grass (Czech)

Condor Grass (Netherlands)

Nurteks (Turkey)

Taishan (China)

Victoria PLC (UK)

ForestGrass (China)

Forbex (Argentina)

Global Artificial Turf Market Analysis By Geographical Zones:

• Europe Market (Germany, France, Italy, Russia and UK)

• North America Market (Canada, USA and Mexico)

• Latin America Market (Middle and Africa).

• Artificial Turf Market in Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

• Asia-Pacific Market (South-east Asia, China, India, Korea and Japan).

Global Artificial Turf Market news, plans & policies, market drivers, analysis of upstream raw material suppliers and downstream buyers of Artificial Turf is carried out in this report. Global Artificial Turf Industry forecast study enlists the market value (in USD) and volume forecast for each region, product type, and applications.

Types Of Global Artificial Turf Market:

By Tuft Grass Heights

Tuft Grass 10 and 25 mm Type

By Material

PP Turf

PE Turf

Nylon Turf

Other

Applications Of Global Artificial Turf Market:

Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Other

To Provide A Clear Global Artificial Turf Market Structure The Report Is Divided Into 12 Chapters As Follows:

Sr No. Artificial Turf Report devided into 12 Sections Chapter 1 States the product definition, specifications, pictures, classification and varied applications of Global Artificial Turf Industry; Chapter 2 Covers the price structure and Market structure covering the cost of raw materials, manufacturing cost, supplier detail of Artificial Turf Market; Chapter 3 Lists the technical specifications of Artificial Turf covering the capacity, production volume, manufacturing base, R&D status, and sources; Chapter 4 Represents the market analysis, sales channel, pricing trend, and import-export scenario of Artificial Turf Chapter 5 and 6 Studies the regional presence of Global Artificial Turf market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Also, Artificial Turf Market analysis by Type is covered in this report Chapter 7 and 8 Artificial Turf market analysis by application and major manufacturers is covered in this report; Chapter 9 Global and Regional Artificial Turf Industry trend analysis by different applications and product types is mentioned in this chapter Chapter 10 Enlist the regional and international Artificial Turf import-export scenario, utilization ratio, and supply chain analysis Chapter 11 The consumer analysis is covered in this chapter; Chapter 12 Presents the key research findings, conclusion, analyst views, data sources, and in-depth research methodology

Major points from Table of Contents for Global Artificial Turf Industry 2020 Market Research Report include:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Artificial Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Artificial Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

4 Global Artificial Turf Industry Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

5 Global Artificial Turf Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Artificial Turf Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Artificial Turf Industry Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8. Artificial Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Artificial Turf Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

