Artificial Saliva Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Demand Analysis, Key Manufacturers and Future Scenario Analyzed until 2025

The market is growing due to growing oral disease occurrence. Artificial Saliva is a saliva substitute that temporarily moistens and lubricates the mouth and creates a protective film to help reduce the risk of mechanical trauma that can result from chronic dry mouth. It can be used to provide relief of symptoms such as a feeling of dryness or stickiness in the mouth or bad breath.

According to WHO oral disease occurrences has been increased in past decades. The increasing radiation treatments in cancer patients is expected to drive the global artificial saliva market during the forecast period as it increases incidences of dry mouth.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to dominate the global artificial saliva market, owing to the presence of large consumer base in the region.

Powder type accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to easy use by patients for oral hygiene.

Some of the key players operating in this market GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mission Pharmacal Company, Cipla Limited, Fresenius Kabi, Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others.

