According to a new market research study titled ‘Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Geography. The global artificial pancreas device systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% from 2018- 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global artificial pancreas device systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global artificial pancreas device systems market, based on the type was segmented into control to range, control to target and threshold device systems. In 2017, the threshold suspended device systems segment held a largest market share of 71.5% of the artificial pancreas device systems market, by type. The threshold suspended device systems is the largest segment among the type segment in the artificial pancreas devices system market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. However, the control to target segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast years.

The market is likely to witness a rapid growth owing to factors such as growing prevalence of diabetes, developments by major players, and rise in demand for computerized systems for glycemic control. Additionally, the market is also likely to be accelerated by new product launches by market players that are presently in the pipeline. However, availability of alternatives for artificial pancreas device systems and high cost associated with these systems are expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

The Artificial Pancreas Device System Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global artificial pancreas device systems market as follows:

Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market – By Type

Control to Range

Control to Target

Threshold- Suspended Device Systems

