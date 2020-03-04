Artificial Organ Market Developments and Industry Demand Survey Report 2019 to 204 Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC

The global artificial organ market was valued at USD 29,366.67 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 44,899.44 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.33%. Factors that are driving the market include the rising geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, and technological advancements in the artificial organ sector.

Global Artificial Organ Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The prominent players in the Artificial Organ Market are:

Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Abiomed, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Berlin Heart GmbH, Carmat SA, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc., Terumo Corporation

Market Overview-

Advances in medicine and technology and increased awareness about organ donation and transplantation have contributed to a record number of transplants. But the gap between supply and demand continues. According to the US Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, more than 114,000 patients are on the national transplant waiting list, as of December 2018, and on an average, every 10 minutes, another person is added to the waiting list. 34,770 transplants were performed in 2017, and as of November 2018, a total of 33,431 transplants have been performed in 2018. 95% of US adults support organ donation, but only 54% are actually signed up as donors; only three in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation. The situation is even direr in countries, such as Japan and South Korea, where the organ donation rates are very low. Hence, the scarcity of donor organs is propelling the demand for artificial organs.

Scope Of The Report-

An artificial organ is a medical device that is implanted or integrated into the body to replicate or augment the natural function of the organ. As per the scope of the report, artificial organs include implantable devices, such as fully artificial hearts and pacemakers, along with organ support machines, such as dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

Key Industry Trends-

Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type

In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the United States diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The United States spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.

