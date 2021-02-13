Artificial Lift Systems-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description
The Global Artificial Lift Systems market is accounted for $16.44 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $38.96 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.08%. Mounting demand for energy, increase in the exploration activities and increase in oil & gas production are the major drivers for artificial lift system market. However, instability in oil and gas industry, high cost of investment and strict government policies are the major threats for the market growth. Increase in subsea drilling activities, rising demand of the lubricate field equipment and growing levels of exploration activities will provide ample opportunity for the market growth.
Electric submersible pump is the leading segment in artificial lift system market and rod lift is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. Being the leading market for rod lift, U.S. accounted for more than 45% of share in global rod lift market due to increasing production of unconventional oils. The pump is extensively used to lift huge volumes of oil in both offshore and onshore wells. North America is the leading market for artificial lift systems followed by Europe and it is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period, due to increasing usage of artificial lifts in Mexico and Canada. In Asia Pacific, the demand for artificial lifts is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing demand for energy from China and India.
Some of the key players in the global artificial lift systems market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Borets International Limited, Cameron International Corporation, Compass Energy, Dover Corporation, Flotek Industries, Inc., General Electric Company, Gulf Coast Pump & Supply, Halliburton Company, J&J Technical Services, LLC, John Crane Group, Kudu Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Novomet, Schlumberger Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Tenaris S.A., Torqueflow Sydex Ltd and Weatherford International Ltd.
Types Covered:
Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP)
Rod Lift
Plunger Lift
Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)
Gas Lift
Hydraulic Pumps
Other Types
Components Covered:
Pump
Motor
Cable System
Gas Lift Mandrel
Control System
Gas Lift Valves
Drivehead
Pump Jack
Sucker Rods
Separators
Other Components
Mechanisms Covered:
Gas Assisted
Pump Assisted
Positive Displacement
Dynamic Displacement
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP)
5.3 Rod Lift
5.4 Plunger Lift
5.5 Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)
5.6 Gas Lift
5.7 Hydraulic Pumps
5.8 Other Types
6 Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pump
6.3 Motor
6.4 Cable System
6.5 Gas Lift Mandrel
6.6 Control System
6.7 Gas Lift Valves
6.8 Drivehead
6.9 Pump Jack
6.10 Sucker Rods
6.11 Separators
6.12 Other Components
7 Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Mechanism
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gas Assisted
7.3 Pump Assisted
7.3.1 Positive Displacement
7.3.2 Dynamic Displacement
8 Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 France
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 UK
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Japan
8.3.2 China
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Middle East
8.4.2 Brazil
8.4.3 Argentina
8.4.4 South Africa
8.4.5 Egypt
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated
10.2 Borets International Limited
10.3 Cameron International Corporation
10.4 Compass Energy
10.5 Dover Corporation
10.6 Flotek Industries, Inc.
10.7 General Electric Company
10.8 Gulf Coast Pump & Supply
10.9 Halliburton Company
10.10 J&J Technical Services, LLC
10.11 John Crane Group
10.12 Kudu Industries
10.13 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
10.14 Novomet
10.15 Schlumberger Limited
10.16 Superior Energy Services, Inc.
10.17 Tenaris S.A.
10.18 Torqueflow Sydex Ltd
10.19 Weatherford International Ltd.
