Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, Business Revenue and Leading Competitors: Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Qlik Technologies

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the Global Artificial Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach USD 54 billion by 2026. The advancements of robots and the rise in their deployment rate particularly, in the developing economies globally have had a positive impact on the global artificial intelligence market. Augmented customer experience, expanded application areas, enhanced productivity, and big data integration has highly propelled artificial intelligence market worldwide. Although, absence of adequate skilled workforce as well as threat to human dignity are some of the factors that could affect the growth of the market. However, these factors are expected to have minimal impact on the market attributed to the introduction of advanced technologies.

An extraordinary increase in productivity has been achieved with machine-learning. For instance, Google, with the help of its experimental driverless technology has transformed cars including, Toyota Prius. Integration of various tools by artificial intelligence has helped in the transformation of business management. These tools include brand purchase advertising, workflow management tools, trend predictions among others. For example, the Google’s voice accuracy technology has 98% of accuracy rate. Furthermore, Facebook’s DeepFace technology has a success rate of approximately 97% in recognizing faces. Such accuracy in technologies is further anticipated to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.

Currently, North America dominates the global Artificial Intelligence market attributed to the high government funding availability, existence of prominent artificial intelligence providers in the region, and robust technical adoption base. Also, the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based services in key economies, such as the US and Canada, is considerably adding to the market growth in the North American region. The markets in Asia Pacific, MEA and South America region are expected to notice a high growth during the coming years. The growth in Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing demand for artificial technologies by the developing economies. Thus, the region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major companies profiled in the report include Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Brighterion, Inc., and Baidu, Inc. among others.

Key Findings from the study suggest North America is expected to command the market over the forecast years. APAC is presumed to be the fastest growing market, developing at a CAGR of more than 65% over the forecast period. The artificial intelligence market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 55.9% from 2018 to 2026. The high implementation of artificial intelligence in several end-user verticals including, retail, automotive and healthcare is projected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Several companies are making considerable investments to integrate artificial intelligence competences into their portfolio of products. For instance, in 2016, SK Telecom and Intel Corporation signed an agreement for the development of the artificial intelligence based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology as well as video recognition.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Artificial Intelligence Market Insights

3.1. Artificial Intelligence – Industry snapshot

3.2. Artificial Intelligence – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Artificial Intelligence market dynamics

3.3.1. Artificial Intelligence – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Artificial Intelligence Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Artificial Intelligence Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Artificial Intelligence Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Artificial Intelligence market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Artificial Intelligence Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Artificial Intelligence Market Size and Forecast by Technology

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Machine Learning

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Natural Language Processing

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Image Processing

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Speech Processing

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Artificial Intelligence Market Size and Forecast by End-use Verticals

5.1. Key findings

5.2. BFSI

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Transportation & Automotive

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Manufacturing

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6. Retail

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.7. Media & Advertising

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Artificial Intelligence Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use vertical (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.3.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use vertical (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.3.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. UK

6.3.4.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.6.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.6.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.3.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. Japan

6.4.4.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.3.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Mexico

6.5.4.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Artificial Intelligence market by technology (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. Artificial Intelligence market by end-use verticals (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Google, Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Intel Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Nvidia Corporation

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. IBM Corporation

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Microsoft Corporation

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. General Vision, Inc.

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Qlik Technologies Inc.,

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. MicroStrategy, Inc.

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Brighterion, Inc.

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Baidu, Inc

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

