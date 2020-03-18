Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market New Tech Developments 2025

This market research report provides a big picture on “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Artificial Intelligence in Retail’s hike in terms of revenue.

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

Companies Mentioned:

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

3. Focal Systems Inc

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. ViSenze

6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

7. Salesforce.com, Inc

8. Plexure Ltd.

9. Google,Inc

10. IBM Watson Group

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in retail market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current artificial intelligence in retail market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence in Retail market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Artificial Intelligence in Retail players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence in Retail submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

