Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025   

The Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market recently Published Global Market research study

The Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.98 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.14% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market:

FuGenX Technologies, Microsoft, Inbenta, Sentient technologies, Hortonworks, Accenture, Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, General Vision, Oracle, Infosys, Royal Dutch Shell, Google, Numenta, IBM, And Others.

As the cost of IoT sensors declines, more major oil and gas organizations are bound to start integrating these sensors into their upstream, midstream, and downstream operations along with AI-enabled predictive analytics.

The increasing demand for big data technology in the oil and gas industry to augment E&P capabilities with the growing need for automation in the oil and gas industry is thereby increasing the investments through joint venture capitals. Since artificial intelligence systems can optimize and automate data-rich processes, they help in minimizing or eliminating duplication of efforts and further in mitigating business risk. This enhances productivity and minimizes the overall operational cost.

However, high capital investments for the integration of AI technologies, along with the lack of skilled AI professionals, could hinder the growth of the market.

The Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

On The basis Of Application, the Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market is

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Regions Are covered By Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

