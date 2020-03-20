Artificial Intelligence in Military Market by Technology (Learning & Intelligence, Advanced Computing, AI Systems), Application (Information Processing, Cyber Security)- Global Forecast to 2025

A fresh report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Military Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 149 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is projected to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.82 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market:

Lockheed Martin (US)

Raytheon (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

IBM (US)

Thales Group (France)

General Dynamics (US)

NVIDIA (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Harris Corporation (US)

Charles River Analytics (US)

SAIC (US)

Leidos (US)

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented into information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring& situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, simulation & training, and others. The information processing segment is projected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market from 2017 to 2025.

Based on country, the artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented into the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Israel. Among these countries, the artificial intelligence in military market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the incorporation of AI technology into warfare systems, advances in AI-based weapon technology, and modernization programs conducted by defense forces of China.

