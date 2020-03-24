ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MEDICINE MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH FACTORS, KEY INSIGHTS, COMPANY PROFILES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK AND FORECAST TILL 2025

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market is shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is projected to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials majorly drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in medicine market

The major factors that drive the growth of the AI in medicine market include dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is estimated to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials. In addition, the growth in importance of precision medicine and rise in funding for the R&D activities of the use of AI technology in the field of medicine are anticipated to help boost the market growth.

Limited acceptance from healthcare professionals and limitations of AI decision-making can hamper the market growth.

Untapped market opportunities available in developing regions such as India and China help open new avenues for the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The software segment occupied the highest share in 2017, owing to continuous software innovation that caters to the requirement in the healthcare sector. The hardware segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. The natural language processing segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, as this technology in frequently used during various applications, such as drug discovery and clinical trial identification.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the availability of capital investments and increase in adoption of AI technology.

Some of the key players operating in this market Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, and Berg Health.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Product Type Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

